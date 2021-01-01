India will recognize the Taliban: With the recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, there is no clarity on the establishment of a ‘no-existent’ government in Kabul, will India give a ‘wait and see’ policy on Afghanistan? The government responded

The situation in Afghanistan is changing moment by moment. There has been a lot of instability since the Taliban took over the country. Not only foreigners, but a large number of Afghans are also forced to leave the country. It is a different matter that the Taliban are ‘obstructing’ their citizens on their way out of Afghanistan. They are being appealed not to run away and not to panic, they are not in any danger. Another thing is that the Afghan people cannot believe it. Many countries, including India and the United States, have previously said they would not recognize a Taliban-led government. But, after the positive attitude of Pakistan, China, Turkey, Russia, Britain and many other countries towards the Taliban, no one can say for sure where things will go.

Asked on Friday whether India would recognize the Taliban in Afghanistan. He said the situation was not yet clear about any of the institutions that would form the government in Afghanistan. The changing situation is being carefully monitored.



Indians returning from Kabul told painful stories

India has said that most of the Indian nationals who wanted to return home from Afghanistan have been deported. He is keeping a close eye on the situation in the neighboring country. “India’s entire focus is on repatriating those stranded in Afghanistan,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly news conference.

The situation is not clear

He said, “We are constantly monitoring the situation closely. This is an emerging situation. Asked whether India would recognize the Taliban in Afghanistan, Bagchi said there was a lack of clarity or clarity on whether any institution would form a government in Kabul.

Will there be a ‘new plant’ for the army and Jaish in Afghanistan? India expressed concern to the international arena

Bagchi said, ‘The condition of the land is uncertain. Our main concern is the safety of our people. India is in touch with various stakeholders in the return operation from Afghanistan.

Flights resumed

On the other hand, evacuation flights resumed on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted thousands of desperate people fleeing the country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and killed 100 people. The U.S. says more attacks are expected before Tuesday’s deadline for withdrawing foreign troops to end the country’s protracted war.

How is the atmosphere

An unsettled crowd outside the airport amid the sound of planes leaving Kabul and the sound of prayers. At a location about 500 meters from the airport, dozens of Taliban members with heavy weapons were blocking anyone from advancing. A bomb blast near Kabul International Airport on Thursday killed at least 95 Afghan and 13 American soldiers.

