India Wins Its First Track Olympic Gold
India finally won gold in athletics at the Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin on Saturday with a throw of 87.58 meters, nearly a foot more than silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.
“It’s amazing,” Chopra said, according to Reuters. “This is our first Olympic medal in a very long time, and in track and field this is the first time we have held gold, so it is a proud moment for me and my country.”
The gold medal is India’s first at the Tokyo Games and only its second at the Summer Games. Abhinav Bindra, who won the 10-meter air rifle competition in Beijing in 2008, was India’s only other Olympic gold medalist in an individual competition.
– Hello, young man! You have made a nation’s dream come true. Thank you!” Bindra wrote on Twitter. “Also, welcome to the club – a much needed addition! “
India, the second most populous country in the world, has tried to improve its disappointing Olympic game, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keen to use sport to raise its global profile.
Modi tweeted his congratulations to several Indian athletes during the Games, including Chopra. “The story was scripted in Tokyo! Modi wrote. “Young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He performed with remarkable passion and displayed unprecedented courage.
After India’s poor performance at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro – one silver and one bronze – the government began funneling money into a decades-long underfunded and corrupt sports bureaucracy. Private companies stepped in, training elite athletes whose upward trajectory they could perhaps exploit. And state money also began to flow into mass sports.
There was some jubilation in India at these Games, where she won seven medals. He beat Germany to win bronze in men’s field hockey, the team’s first medal in the sport in over 40 years. The women’s hockey team came close, falling to Great Britain for bronze.
Badminton star PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in women’s singles, becoming the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals after winning a silver medal in Rio.
#India #Wins #Track #Olympic #Gold
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.