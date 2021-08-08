India Wins Its First Track Olympic Gold

India finally won gold in athletics at the Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin on Saturday with a throw of 87.58 meters, nearly a foot more than silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.

“It’s amazing,” Chopra said, according to Reuters. “This is our first Olympic medal in a very long time, and in track and field this is the first time we have held gold, so it is a proud moment for me and my country.”

The gold medal is India’s first at the Tokyo Games and only its second at the Summer Games. Abhinav Bindra, who won the 10-meter air rifle competition in Beijing in 2008, was India’s only other Olympic gold medalist in an individual competition.

– Hello, young man! You have made a nation’s dream come true. Thank you!” Bindra wrote on Twitter. “Also, welcome to the club – a much needed addition! “