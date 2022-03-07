Sports

India Women vs Pakistan Womens World Cup 2022 Live Match Latest Updates in Hindi

India Women vs Pakistan Womens World Cup 2022 Live Match Latest Updates in Hindi
India Women vs Pakistan Womens World Cup 2022 Live Match Latest Updates in Hindi

India Women vs Pakistan Womens World Cup 2022 Live Match Latest Updates in Hindi

India Women vs Pakistan Womens World Cup 2022 Live Match Latest Updates in Hindi

India Women’s vs Pakistan Women’s (IND vs PAK) World Cup 2022: The Indian team made a winning start by defeating Pakistan by 107 runs in the first match of the Women’s World Cup. India has also maintained its unbeaten record by winning the 11th ODI against Pakistan.

IND W vs PAK W World Cup: Mithali Raj and her team started their campaign in the ICC Women’s One Day World Cup 2022 against Pakistan on 6 March 2022 at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. In this match, India retained its invincible record by defeating Pakistan by 107 runs on the 11th occasion in ODI cricket. In the World Cup too, the Indian team has defeated Pakistan on all three occasions.

Mithali Brigade made a winning debut in the ODI World Cup by defeating Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan by 107 runs. Sneh Rana was the star in this match for India, who first scored a flamboyant 53 and then took two wickets. Apart from this, Pooja Vastrakar played the highest innings of 67 runs. In bowling, Rajeshwari Gaikwad was the best bowler after taking 4 wickets for 31 runs in 10 overs.

Playing first, the Indian team scored 244 runs for 6 wickets in 50 overs. Smriti Mandhana, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana scored half-centuries for India. Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana shared 122 runs in 96 balls for the 7th wicket. In reply, the entire team of Pakistan was all out for 137 runs in 43 overs.

The Indian team has now maintained an invincible record against Pakistan by winning all its 11 ODIs. At the same time, India has been invincible in front of Pakistan in ICC events even after defeating neighbors for the third time in the ODI World Cup.

Women’s World Cup INDW vs PAKW ODI: The invincible record of the Indian women’s team against Pakistan in the World Cup and in ODI cricket has remained intact.

Talking about the head to head between the two teams, then the Indian team has the upper hand. The Indian team has not lost even a match against Pakistan in the World Cup. Before this match, the two had clashed twice before in the World Cup. Both the times the victory came to the Indian team. Talking about the overall record in One Day International, before this match, India had a hundred percent success rate against Pakistan and it has remained intact. A total of 11 ODI matches have been played between India and Pakistan so far. In all of these, the Indian team has won. In the year 2017 and before that in 2009, the Pakistan team could not even touch the 100-run mark against India.

