India World T20 Team: India T20 World Cup squad announced: India T20 World Cup squad will be announced

When the selectors of the Indian team select the team for next month’s ICC (International Cricket Council) T20 World Cup, they will have the mysterious spinner Varun Chakraborty and fast leg-break bowler Rahul Chahar for the role of additional spinner. This will be a challenge. To choose.

The selection committee, headed by Chetan Sharma, is expected to meet at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday or Wednesday, with skipper Virat Kohli joining Manchester and coach Ravi Shastri online from London.



BCCI (Cricket Board of India) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jai Shah (convener of the selection committee) may also be part of the committee’s most important selection meeting. While most teams are announcing a 15-member squad for the World Cup, the BCCI may announce a squad of 18 or 20 members.

The ICC has approved 30 players instead of 23 for the Covid-19 team. This includes supporting team members. Any team can have more than 30 members but the cost has to be borne by the cricket board of the country concerned. It is almost certain that at least 13 to 15 members will be selected for India’s white ball (limited overs) team. In some places selectors will have to discuss.

For the spinners, the place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja in the team is almost certain. It will be a match between Chakraborty, who is doing well for additional spinners in the IPL (Indian Premier League), and Rahul Chahar, who has been impressed on the Sri Lanka tour. Wicketkeeper. In such a scenario, Ishaan Kishan, who has done well in Sri Lanka, may be preferred over the talented Sanju Samson.

Samson has failed to perform to the best of his ability. While Suryakumar Yadav can get a place in the team, Shreyas Iyer is also likely to return. After Rohit Sharma and Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will compete for the post of additional opener. Dhawan and Saw have done well in the IPL and later on the tour of Sri Lanka.

Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami (if fully fit) are almost certain to be selected in the fast bowling division. Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj are also strong contenders.

Washington is pretty much out of the IPL due to injury, so even if he is selected, it will be without any match practice. Left-arm fast bowlers Chetan Sakaria and T Natarajan are also contenders for the spot. Although Natarajan has been out of the game for a long time, Sakariya can come with the team as a net bowler.

Probable team: Selection almost certain (14): Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yujvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur

Additional opener: Shikhar Dhawan / Prithvi Shaw

Reserve Keeper: Ishan Kishan / Sanju Samson Extra Spinners: Varun Chakraborty / Rahul Chahar Left Hand Fast Bowler: Chetan Sakaria / T Natarajan Depending on Fitness: Washington Sundar. Reserved for Jadeja (Option): Akshar Patel / Krinal Pandya.