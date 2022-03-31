Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 For various group c civilian posts, 10th pass can apply
Applications will be accepted in offline mode only. Candidates who get jobs in these posts will be paid as per 7th pay commission. Please read the Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 Notice below carefully for more details.
Vacancy details
Housekeeping Staff (HKS): 1 post
Cook: 1 post
Carpenter: 1 post
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post
Hindi Typist: 1 post
Total number of vacancies – 05
Educational Qualification
MTS: Candidate should have passed matriculation examination from a recognized board.
Housekeeping Staff: 10th pass from a recognized board.
Carpenter: 10th pass from a recognized board and ITI certificate in carpentry trade from a recognized organization or ex-serviceman.
Hindi Typist: Interested candidate should have 12th pass certificate and typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.
Find out the salary for IAF Group C posts
According to 7th Pay Commission Matrix 7th CPC, candidates who get jobs in Housekeeping Staff, MTS, Cook, Carpenter and Hindi Typist posts will be paid a salary of around Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 under Level 2.
Age range
General: The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years.
OBC: The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 28 years.
SC / ST: The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 30 years.
Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 Hindi Typist Notification and Other Recruitment Notification
IAF-Group-C
