Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 For various group c civilian posts, 10th pass can apply

Indian Air Force has issued notification for recruitment of Group C posts in 2022. The posts of Housekeeping Staff, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Cook, Carpenter and Hindi Typist will be filled through recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply 30 days before the advertisement is published in Employment News (i.e. 25 April 2022).Applications will be accepted in offline mode only. Candidates who get jobs in these posts will be paid as per 7th pay commission. Please read the Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 Notice below carefully for more details.

Vacancy details

Housekeeping Staff (HKS): 1 post

Cook: 1 post

Carpenter: 1 post

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 1 post

Hindi Typist: 1 post

Total number of vacancies – 05

Educational Qualification

MTS: Candidate should have passed matriculation examination from a recognized board.

Housekeeping Staff: 10th pass from a recognized board.

Carpenter: 10th pass from a recognized board and ITI certificate in carpentry trade from a recognized organization or ex-serviceman.

Hindi Typist: Interested candidate should have 12th pass certificate and typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.



Find out the salary for IAF Group C posts

According to 7th Pay Commission Matrix 7th CPC, candidates who get jobs in Housekeeping Staff, MTS, Cook, Carpenter and Hindi Typist posts will be paid a salary of around Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 under Level 2.

Age range

General: The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 25 years.

OBC: The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 28 years.

SC / ST: The age of the applicant should be between 18 to 30 years.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 Hindi Typist Notification and Other Recruitment Notification

