Indian Army jawan trapped in connivance with Pakistan lady officer

The woman officer is said to be associated with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and she connected with the Indian jawan posted in Ferozepur Cantt through social media and then went on to trap him in her net.

Pakistan is not deterring from its nefarious antics. He keeps planning to harm India in some way or the other. The latest case is from Punjab, news has come from here that a Pakistani female officer was taking intelligence by trapping a Pakistani female officer in a honeytrap.

Pakistan’s female intelligence officer (PIO) Sidra Khan had contacted the Indian jawan in the year 2020. The Indian jawan belongs to the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police and was arrested on Saturday.

The name of the arrested jawan is Kunal Kumar Baria and he is originally from Damanod village in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. The female officer of Pakistan was extracting confidential information from him for the last one and a half years.

According to media reports, Kunal was in touch with Pakistani intelligence agencies through several social sites. Pakistani agents were also giving him money in return for confidential information.

Now this Indian jawan is being interrogated. Actually the Indian soldier was posted in the IT cell and he had many intelligence related to the Indian Army. Pakistan took advantage of this.

Many evidences have been found from the mobile of the Indian jawan, from which it is clear that a lot of information has gone to Pakistan and many information was about to go.

It has also been found in the investigation that Pakistani women officers used to operate their work from 3 numbers. 2 numbers are from Pakistan and one number is from India.

One thing has also come to the fore that Pak officials and Indian soldiers used to use WhatsApp calls and messages to talk to each other. But despite all the gimmicks, this act of the Pakistani officer came to the fore.