Indian Army NCC Special Entry Application For 55 Post – Army NCC Entry Application: Great opportunity to join the army under NCC Special Entry, apply soon

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Application: There’s a particular opportunity from the Indian Army for the candidates who need to serve the nation. Under which now the youth might be recruited from the Nationwide Cadet Corps Special Entry. Indian Army has launched the notification for the fiftieth course of NCC Special Entry Scheme. These candidates who need to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official web site of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Under the launched notification, 55 posts are to be recruited. The final date to apply for these posts has been mounted as 15 July 2021.

The method of software of the NCC Special Entry Scheme to be began by the Army in October 2021 has began from Tuesday, 16 June 2021.

Necessary Dates:-

Beginning date to apply is 16 June 2021

Final date to apply is 15 July 2021

apply like this

Candidates ought to observe that purposes might be accepted on-line solely. For this go to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. By visiting this web site, click on on the hyperlink of New Registration and after that go to ‘Registrations’. When you have already registered then there might be no want to do it once more. Keep in mind that the registration may even be carried out on the web site talked about above. To get detailed data on every other topic, you’ll be able to go to the official web site.