Indian Army Rally 2021: Indian Army Rally 2021 Postponed for Tiruchirapalli, Ahmednagar & Varanasi New Dates Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in

IIndian Army Rally 2021: Indian Army has recently released a notification regarding the postponement of recruitment rallies in Tiruchirappalli, Ahmednagar and Varanasi. All those who were going to attend the recruitment rally within these states keep checking the official website for latest updates.

As per the notice released on the official website, the recruitment rally will be held from September 15 to September 30 for Tiruchirappalli at Angnar Anna Sports Stadium Nagercoil Kanyakumari, from September 7 to September 23 for Ahmednagar at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri Ahmednagar and till September 6 and 30 for Ahmednagar. From Varanasi to Ranbankure Stadium, Varanasi (UP).

The above program has been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The new dates for organizing the rally will be informed later. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Admit cards will be issued online to the eligible candidates in due course. The date and time to report at the rally venue will be given in the admit card. Candidates will have to take a print out of the admit card which can be taken from the official website of Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Every year Indian Army conducts a recruitment rally to recruit candidates in various departments for Soldier Clerk, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant / Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman categories.