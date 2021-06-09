Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Application for 100 Soldier General Duty Posts In Women Military Police Released





New Delhi: Indian Army Recruitment 2021 rally notification has been launched for soldier common obligation posts in ladies army police. Those that are eligible and within the place can get the small print on the official web site i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. The candidates should observe that the Indian Army Recruitment 2021 rally for soldier common obligation posts in ladies army police is scheduled to be held at Ambala, Lucknow, Jabalpur, Belgaum, Pune, and Shillong. Additionally Learn – In a First, Two Women Army Officers to Bear Helicopter Pilot Coaching

Indian Army Recruitment 2021 goals at fulfilling 100 vacant posts. Additionally Learn – UP Lady Reaches Boyfriend’s Home With ‘Band Baaja Baarat’, Creates Ruckus & Threatens Suicide | This is The Purpose

The final date to use for the vacant posts is July 20, 2021. The eligible candidates will get their admit playing cards on their registered Electronic mail IDs. The candidates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 for Soldier General Duty posts can be chosen on the premise of their efficiency within the Bodily health check, Medical Requirements, and commonplace entrance check. Additionally Learn – Lieutenant Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal: Spouse of Pulwama Hero Dons Indian Army Uniform

For the comfort of the candidate, now we have shared the eligibility standards under:

The age of the ladies candidates making use of for the posts have to be between 17 and a half to 21 years.

The higher age restrict for the widows of Defence Personnel can be 30 years.

Candidates should have handed class 10 with 45% marks in combination and 33% in every topic.

The official web site to get extra data on the recruitment is joinindianarmy.nic.in.