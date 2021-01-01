Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for recruitment rally in Kanyakumari at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Like every year, Indian Army is going to organize recruitment rally across the country for the recruitment of various posts of Soldier. All the interested candidates can attend the recruitment rally through official website of Indian Army.joinindianarmy.nic.in You can register on Online registration is mandatory to participate in the recruitment rally.

After Punjab, Haryana, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army has released the notification for conducting recruitment rally in Kanyakumari. Indian Army Notification As per the notification, the recruitment rally will be held from September 15 to September 30 at Arignar Anna Sports Stadium Nagercoil, Kanyakumari for eligible candidates from 16 districts including Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Through this process, posts like Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman will be recruited. Please note that without registration, candidates will not be allowed to attend the recruitment rally. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website of Indian Army joinindianarmy.nic.in latest by 30 August 2021. The application process was started from July 17. The admit card of all the registered candidates will be issued after 6th September.

Indian Army To apply for the post of Soldier General Duty, candidate should have passed matriculation with at least 35% or equivalent. Soldier Technical: 10+2 pass in Science with at least 50% marks or equivalent. Whereas, for the post of Soldier Tradesman, it is necessary to have class 10th pass and ITI in the relevant trade. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 17 1/2 years to 21 years to apply for Soldier General Duty. Whereas, for other posts, the candidate’s age should be between 17 1/2 years to 23 years. Check official notification for detailed information.