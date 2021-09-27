Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply offline for SSC RVC before 18 November. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) short service commission in (SSC) Offline applications are sought from eligible male candidates for The notification of this recruitment is on the official website of Indian Army. joinindianarmy.nic.in Available on. interested candidates Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021 You can apply for the post on or before 18 November 2021.

For recruitment to these posts in Indian Army, candidate should have BV Sc / BVSc and AH or equivalent foreign degree from any recognized Indian University. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 32 years as on the last date of submission of application i.e. 18 November 2021. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Indian Army SSC RVC Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be first shortlisted on the basis of application. Thereafter the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Service Selection Board (SSB). The information of which will be informed to the candidates in due course. After SSB then final merit list will be prepared.

All interested and eligible candidates may send their application in the format given in the advertisement for Short Service Commission in Remount Veterinary Corps. The envelope containing the application form should be superscribed in red ink clearly as ‘Application for Short Service Commission in RVC’. Along with the application form candidates are required to remount all necessary documents by Ordinary / Registered Post / Speed ​​Post Directorate General of Veterinary Service (RV-1) QMG Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defense (Army), Wing-4, Ground Floor, West Block -3, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066 by 5 PM on 18 November 2021. Any application sent after this will not be accepted.

