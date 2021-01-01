Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for army job. Check here for selection process, eligibility criteria and other details – Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Recruitment to these posts in Indian Army, know how the selection will be done

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army had released the notification for the recruitment of various posts of Soldier and Officer in Territorial Army. The application process for recruitment to these posts is going on. Interested candidates can apply for these posts as per their eligibility within the stipulated time.

Let us tell you that a recruitment rally will be held from September 16 to September 30 for the posts of Sepoy Pharma in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. For this, candidates can apply till 31 August. At the same time, for the eligible candidates of Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Ghazipur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from 6th September to 30th September 2021 at Ranbankure Stadium, Army Recruitment Office, Varanasi. Recruitment rally will be organized in Candidates can apply in online mode till 21st August 2021 to attend the recruitment rally.

Candidate’s age should be between 17 1/2 years to 21 years to apply for Soldier General Duty. Whereas, for other posts, the candidate’s age should be between 17 1/2 years to 23 years. Talking about the selection process, candidates are selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of physical fitness test, physical measurement test, medical and written examination. For physical fitness, candidates have to give 1.6 km run, pull ups, balance and 9 feet ditch test. For more information related to the rally, candidates should check the official notification.

Apart from this, the application process is going on for recruitment to the posts of officers under the Territorial Army in the Indian Army. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of Indian Territorial Army. jointerritorialarmy.gov.in But you can apply till 19 August 2021. The written examination for recruitment to the post of officer will be held on 26 September.





