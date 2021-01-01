Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Army Rally and TGC Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Every year recruitment rally is organized across the country by the Indian Army for the recruitment of various posts of Soldier. This year also Indian Army has released its official website to organize recruitment rally from place to place. joinindianarmy.nic.in The notification was issued on Recently the last date of registration for the recruitment rally in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari has been extended. Now all interested candidates can apply online till 6th September 2021.

However, earlier the Indian Army had postponed the recruitment rally to be held from September 15 to September 30 in Tiruchirappalli, Ahmednagar and Varanasi by issuing a notification. Apart from this, the recruitment rally scheduled from 6 September to 25 September 2021 in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot was also postponed till further orders. Let us inform that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the situation of Kovid-19. The new date of the recruitment rally at these places will be announced later.

Let us tell you that to apply for Soldier General Duty in the Indian Army, the candidate’s age should be between 17 1/2 years to 21 years. Whereas, for other posts, the candidate’s age should be between 17 1/2 years to 23 years. Talking about the selection process, candidates are selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of physical fitness test, physical measurement test, medical and written examination. For physical fitness, candidates have to give 1.6 km run, pull ups, balance and 9 feet ditch test. For more information related to the rally, candidates can check the official notification.

Apart from this, Indian Army has sought applications from eligible candidates for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) starting from January 2022. Interested and candidates can apply for this by 15 September. Let us tell you that for the recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have an engineering degree. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 20 years to 27 years. Candidates keep checking the official website for the latest updates related to Indian Army Recruitment.

