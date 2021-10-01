Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course Applications are invited from unmarried eligible female and male candidates. Interested candidates official website joinindianarmy.nic.in You can apply through online till 28 October 2021. The application process for recruitment to these posts has been started from 29 September.

Through this process, 7 posts of Short Service Commission will be recruited in Judge Advocate General Branch. In which, there are 2 posts for women and 5 posts for men. The selected male and female candidates will be given Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for 14 years, i.e. for an initial period of 10 years, which can be extended for a further period of 4 years.

in indian army JAG 28th Entry Scheme 2021 Candidate should have LLB degree with minimum 55%. In addition, the candidate must be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 21 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of application for recruitment to these posts. After which they will have to go through medical examination and SSB interview. All interested and eligible candidates Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme 2021 You can apply online through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 12 October. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility.

Apart from this, Indian Army has released the notification for 58th Short Service Commission (Technical) Men and 29th Short Service Commission (Technical) Women Course. All Eligible and Unmarried Candidates Indian SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply through official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 28 October 2021. Check official website for more details.

