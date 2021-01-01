Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for officer post and various soldier posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details – Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army conducts recruitment rally every year across the country. Through this rally, various posts of Soldier are recruited. Please note that it is mandatory for the candidates to register for the recruitment rally. Interested candidates official website joinindianarmy.nic.in But you can apply within the stipulated time.

Recently, Army had released the notification for the recruitment of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman and other posts in Kanyakumari, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. To apply for the post of Soldier General Duty, candidate should have passed Matriculation with at least 35% or equivalent. Soldier Technical: 10+2 pass in Science with at least 50% marks or equivalent. Whereas, for the post of Soldier Tradesman, it is necessary to have class 10th pass and ITI in the relevant trade. Check official notification for detailed information.

Apart from this, the application process is going on for recruitment to the posts of officers under the Territorial Army in the Indian Army. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of Indian Territorial Army at jointerritorialarmy.gov.in by 19 August 2021. The written examination for recruitment to the post of officer will be held on 26 September. Candidates who successfully pass the written test will be called for interview.

Explain that the candidates applying for the recruitment to the post of officer should have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 42 years. For detailed information candidates check official notification.





