Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Short Service Commission Technical Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in before 28 October. Check here for latest updates

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released the notification for 58th Short Service Commission (Technical) Male and 29th Short Service Commission (Technical) Female Course. All Eligible and Unmarried Candidates Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 official website for joinindianarmy.nic.in You can apply through 28 October 2021. The application process has been started from today i.e. 28th September.

A total of 191 posts will be recruited through this process. in which, 58th Short Service Commission (Tech) Men for 175 posts, 29th Short Service Commission (Tech) Women This includes 14 posts for the candidates and 2 posts for the widows of defense personnel. The selected candidates on these posts will also be given a stipend of Rs 56100 per month during the training. As per the official notification, the Short Service Commission (Technical) course will be started from April 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

For recruitment to these posts in the Indian Army, the candidate should have an engineering degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university / institute. However, final year engineering degree students will also be eligible to apply. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 20 years to 27 years as on 1st April 2022. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. For detailed information on educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check the official notification.

Explain that only those candidates can apply for these posts who are (i) citizens of India, (ii) citizens of Nepal, (iii) persons of Indian origin who are from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries Kenya, Uganda, United from the Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a ‘Certificate of Eligibility’ has been issued by the Government of India in favor of the candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii).

Interested candidates for Indian Army Jobs can apply online through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 28 October. Before applying all the candidates must check their eligibility. Check official website for more details.

