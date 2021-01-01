Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Technical Graduate Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in before 15 September 2021. Check here for details

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has started Technical Graduate Course (Technical Graduate Course) from January 2022.TGC -134) for their official website joinindianarmy.nic.in A recruitment notification has been issued on. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this on or before 15 September. Please note that the application process has been started from August 17.

A total of 29 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 10 posts of civil / building construction technology, 3 posts of information technology, 2 posts of electronics and telecommunication, 1 post of production, 1 post of workshop technology and 1 post of satellite communication are included among many others. For the recruitment, the candidate should have an engineering degree. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 20 years to 27 years. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in Engineering. After this, the center will be allotted to the candidates through email. After this, candidates will have to go through a two-stage selection process and medical examination. For detailed information you can check the official notification.

Explain that only those candidates can apply for this post who are (i) citizens of India, (ii) citizens of Nepal, (iii) persons of Indian origin who are from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries Kenya, Uganda, United from the Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a ‘Certificate of Eligibility’ has been issued by the Government of India in favor of the candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii).

Candidates can apply for recruitment in Indian Army through official website till 15 September 2021. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility.