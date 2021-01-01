Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for TGC course at joinindianarmy.nic.in before 15 September. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army Technical Graduate Course (TGC -134) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for This course for Permanent Commission in Indian Army Indian Military Academy (IMA), will be started from January 2022 in Dehradun. Interested candidates can apply on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in by 15 September. The application process was started from August 17.

A total of 40 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 10 posts of Civil / Building Construction Technology, 1 post of Architecture, 2 posts of Mechanical, 3 posts of Information Technology, 2 posts of Electronics and Telecommunication and many other posts are included. To apply for these posts, the candidate should have an engineering degree from a recognized university. However, final year engineering students can also apply for this course. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 20 years to 27 years.

Talking about the selection process, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cutoff marks fixed for engineering stream. After this, the center will be allotted to the candidates through email. Then the candidates will have to go through a two-stage selection process and medical examination. For detailed information you can check the official notification.

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021 through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 15 September. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying.

Apart from this, the Indian Army recently postponed the recruitment rally to be held from September 15 to September 30 in Tiruchirappalli, Ahmednagar and Varanasi. Along with this, the recruitment rally scheduled from 6 September to 25 September 2021 in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot has also been postponed till further orders. Let us inform that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the situation of Kovid-19. The new date of the recruitment rally at these places will be announced later.

