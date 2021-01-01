Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various soldier posts and officers posts at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check latest updates here – Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Job opportunity in Indian Army, read latest updates here

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: There is good news for the job aspirants in Indian Army. Army is recruiting for Officer and Soldier posts. Candidates can apply for recruitment to various posts in the Indian Army as per their eligibility. The detailed notification of the recruitment is available on the official website.

Recently, the recruitment notification for the posts of officer was issued by the army. All the interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of Indian Territorial Army. jointerritorialarmy.gov.in You can apply through 19 August 2021. Talking about the eligibility for Indian Army Officer Recruitment 2021, candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognized university. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 42 years. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written test and interview. The written exam will be held on 26 September 2021.

Apart from this, Indian Army has recently released notification for the candidates of Kanyakumari, Punjab, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. According to the notification, a recruitment rally will be held from 15 September to 30 September 2021 for the recruitment of various posts of Soldier in these places. Please note that it is mandatory for the candidates to register for the recruitment rally. Candidates without registration will not be allowed to attend the rally. All the interested candidates can visit the official website till 31st August 2021. www.joinindianarmy.nic.in You can apply through Candidates are selected on the basis of Physical Fitness Test, Physical Measurement Test, Medical and Written Examination. Keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.





