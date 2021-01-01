Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various soldier posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check here for details – Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Jobs in Indian Army, these candidates can apply

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army is going to conduct the recruitment rally for the posts of Sepoy, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Technical among others. The rally will be conducted for candidates from Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. Interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. joinindianarmy.nic.in You can apply through

Indian Army Recruitment Rally will be conducted from 16 September to 30 September for the post of Sepoy Pharma in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. For this, candidates can apply till 31 August. Whereas, in Haryana, a recruitment rally for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical will be held at Bhiwani’s Bhim Stadium from December 14 to December 31. For this candidates can apply till 13 August. At the same time, in Himachal Pradesh, a recruitment rally for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman will be held at Prithi Military Station, Avaripatti, Shimla from March 2, 2022 to March 14, 2022. For this, candidates can apply till 28 August.

Andhra Pradesh Recruitment Rally for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary), Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman will be held from 16 August to 31 August at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Visakhapatnam . The application process for this has been ended on August 3.

Please note that registration is mandatory to participate in the recruitment rally. Without this the candidates will not be allowed to attend the rally. All interested candidates can apply for Indian Army Recruitment Rally 2021 through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in in due time. Check official website for more details.





