Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Govt Bharti 2021 Apply Online for New Sena Bharti joinindianarmy.Nic.In

Highlights Indian Army Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Invited applications for hundreds of vacancies.

Apply online by October 22.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has issued notification of Short Service Commission for Men 58 and Women 29 April 2022 (Technical). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Military Recruitment 2021 through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Online applications have started from 28th September 2021.



A total of 191 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment (Indian Army Recruitment 2021). Candidates can apply online on or before October 22, 2021. The course will start in April 2022 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. For important information, a direct link to the notification is provided below.

Indian Army Vacancies 2021 Details

For men – 175 posts

For women – another 14

For widows – 02 posts

Who can apply?

Must have a degree in engineering in the relevant field. Candidates who have passed the relevant engineering degree course or are in the final year of engineering degree course can apply. Candidates admitted in the final year of Engineering Degree Course should submit the Engineering Degree Examination Pass Certificate along with all the semester / year marksheets by April 2022 and obtain the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the commencement of training. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Also read: IBPS Jobs 2021: Government jobs in various positions including professors in IBPS, salary of Rs 1.66 lakh + allowances

Age range

For SSC (Tech) – 58 Men and SSCW (Tech) – 29 Women – 20 years to 27 years from 01 April 2022 and for widows of Defense personnel who died in Harness only. SSCW (Non Tech), Non UPSC and SSCW (Tech) – Should not be more than 35 years on 01 April 2022.

How to Recruit (Army Bharti 2021)

Candidates will be selected on the basis of medical examination and SSB interview. SSB dates should be chosen which are available on a first come first served basis. After shortlisting the applicants, the candidate will be informed of the center allotment through their email. After that, candidates have to log on to the website.

Also read: SBI Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of vacancies in State Bank of India, salary Rs 45 lakh. Until, see details

Pay scale

For Men -56100 to Rs.1,77,500 (Level-10)

For women -56100 to Rs.1,77,500 (Level-10)

For Widows – Rs.56100 to Rs.1,77,500 (Level-10)

Indian Military Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website