Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army JAG 28th Entry 2021 Short Notice OUT at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released the short notice for JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Male and Female Law Graduate (Scheduled in April 2022) on its website. Candidates will be able to apply to these posts through online mode from 29 September 2021. The last date to apply for these posts is 28 October 2021.

Candidates must have secured minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB degree (three years after graduation or five years of 10+2 examination) from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India as per the short notice issued by the Indian Army. Candidates must be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

After the failure in the first attempt, Kanishka made this change in strategy, then got success in the second attempt

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 2021

Step 1: Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website by clicking on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click on ‘Registration’. Registration is not required for those candidates who are already registered.

Step 2: After registering the candidate, click on the Apply Online button given on the website.

Step 3: After clicking on Apply Online a new page ‘Officers Selection -‘ Eligibility’ will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: Then the option to apply will appear in front of Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.

Step 5: After clicking, an application form will open in front of the candidate.

Step 6: Read the instructions given in the form carefully and click on ‘Continue’. Now fill the details asked further.

The last date to apply for these posts is 28 October. The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 27 years. For more details of age limit candidates refer official notice. Before applying to these posts, candidates must read the official notification and apply only after that.

Recruitment will be done on many other posts including Sub Inspector, will be able to apply from this date