Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army Jobs: Indian Army Engineer Vacancies, Excellent Salary, Apply Here – Indian Army Recruitment 2021 TGC Vacancies for Engineering Graduates

Highlights Vacancies for Indian Army TGT Admission 2021

Government job opportunities for engineering students

Applications have started on Joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army TGC Course Vacancies 2021: Government Jobs for Engineers: If you have studied engineering, you have a great opportunity to get a job in the Indian Army. The Indian Army has announced vacancies for technical degree courses (TGC 2021). Candidates who are doing B.Tech or BE from any stream of engineering can apply for it. In this you will also get the best starting salary as per the 7th pay scale (7th CPC pay job) of the Central Government. The details of this government job are given below.



This is the 134th TGC entry of the Indian Army, for which training will start in January 2022. The number of vacancies for Indian Army TGT Admission 2021 is 40. The selected youth will get an initial pay scale of Rs. 56,100 (basic salary) per month along with full salary and many other allowances. Further, the pay scale will go up to Rs 1.77 lakh per month.

Indian Army TGC Eligibility: What is Eligibility?

Youngsters who are pursuing B.Tech or BE degree course in any engineering subject are eligible to apply for this vacant post. Students who are in their final year can also apply. You must be between 20 and 27 years of age. Reserved categories will get a break, details of which you can find by clicking on the notification link below.

Read also: UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification of UP Engineering Service Examination issued, hundreds of posts, see details

Indian Army TGC Application: How to apply

For Indian Army TGC Vacancy, you need to apply online by visiting joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application has started from 17th August 2021. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2021. There will be no charge. The link for online application is given below.

Also read: Interesting fact: What do astronauts eat in space? Learn interesting things about the world outside of Earth

Indian Army TGC Selection Process: How will the selection be done?

The Indian Army will conduct PET, SSB interview and medical examination for this recruitment process.

Click here for Indian Army TGC Notification 2021.

Click here to apply for Indian Army TGC 2021 online.

