Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army Jobs: Indian Army Engineer Vacancies, Excellent Salary, Apply Here – Indian Army Recruitment 2021 TGC Vacancies for Engineering Graduates

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army Engineer Vacancies
Highlights
- Vacancies for Indian Army TGT Admission 2021
- Government job opportunities for engineering students
- Applications have started on Joinindianarmy.nic.in
This is the 134th TGC entry of the Indian Army, for which training will start in January 2022. The number of vacancies for Indian Army TGT Admission 2021 is 40. The selected youth will get an initial pay scale of Rs. 56,100 (basic salary) per month along with full salary and many other allowances. Further, the pay scale will go up to Rs 1.77 lakh per month.
Indian Army TGC Eligibility: What is Eligibility?
Youngsters who are pursuing B.Tech or BE degree course in any engineering subject are eligible to apply for this vacant post. Students who are in their final year can also apply. You must be between 20 and 27 years of age. Reserved categories will get a break, details of which you can find by clicking on the notification link below.
Indian Army TGC Application: How to apply
For Indian Army TGC Vacancy, you need to apply online by visiting joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application has started from 17th August 2021. The deadline to apply is September 15, 2021. There will be no charge. The link for online application is given below.
Indian Army TGC Selection Process: How will the selection be done?
The Indian Army will conduct PET, SSB interview and medical examination for this recruitment process.
Click here for Indian Army TGC Notification 2021.
Click here to apply for Indian Army TGC 2021 online.
