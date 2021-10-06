Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Notification released for NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released a notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course Short Service Commission (NT) for Male and Female. all unmarried candidates Indian Army NCC 51 Recruitment 2021 official website for joinindianarmy.nic.in But you can apply till 3 November 2021. The application process has been started from 5th October 2021.

According to the official notification, a total of 55 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 50 posts are included for male candidates and 5 posts for female candidates. The selected candidates will also be given a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month during the training.

For recruitment in Indian Army, candidates must have Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks from a recognized university. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts should be between 19 years to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. For detailed information on educational qualification and age limit, candidates can check the official notification.

Candidates will be first shortlisted for recruitment to these posts. Thereafter the shortlisted candidates will have to undergo SSB interview and medical examination. All interested and eligible candidates Indian Army NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course Recruitment 2021 You can apply online on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 3rd November 2021. Check official website for more details.

In addition, the Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course Applications are invited from unmarried eligible female and male candidates. Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till 28 October 2021.

