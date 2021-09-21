Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Short Notice released for SSC Technical Posts at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check here for latest updates

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released a short notice for recruitment to the posts of Short Service Commission (SSC). Interested candidates will be able to apply for recruitment to these posts on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in from September 28. The last date to apply is 27 October 2021.

Through this process recruitment will be done on the posts of Short Service Commission (Technical). In which, SSC (Tech)-58 Course and SSC (Tech)-29 Women Course Vacancies are included. For recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have an engineering degree from a recognized university / institute. However, final year engineering degree students will also be eligible to apply. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 20 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information related to this recruitment, candidates should wait for the release of official notification.

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Indian Army official website from 28 September to 27 October. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. Keep checking the official website for latest updates.

In addition, the Indian Army JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course Short notice has been issued for All interested candidates will be able to apply online for recruitment to these posts from 29 September to 28 October. Let us tell you that the candidate for recruitment to these posts should have LLB degree. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 27 years. For more details you can check the official website.

