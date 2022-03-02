Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for SSC Technical Officer Posts, Check Details – Join Indian Army 2022: Learn Recruitment, Eligibility and Salary Scale for Indian Army Officer Posts
Eligible candidates will be recruited in three phases. These include application shortlisting, SSB interview (Stage-I, II) and medical testing. Women and men can apply online till 06 April 2022. Detailed notice of vacancy details, SSB interview date and important information will be published on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.
Who can apply?
Candidates with engineering degree can apply. Candidates studying in the final year of engineering degree course can also apply. However, they will have to submit the marks of all the semesters or years along with the certificate of passing the Engineering Degree Examination in due time. On the other hand, if we talk about the age limit, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 27 years.
Find out how much you will earn
Lieutenant – (Level 10) 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500
Captain – (Level 10B) Rs. 61,300-1,93,900
Head – (Level 11) Rs. 69,400-2,07,200
Lieutenant Colonel – (Level 12A) Rs. 1,21,200-2,12,400
Colonel – (Level 13) Rs. 1,30,600-2,15,900
Brigadier – (Level 13A) Rs. 1,39,600-2,17,600
Major General – (Level 14) Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200
Lieutenant General HAG – (Level 15) Rs. 1,82,200-2,24,100
Lieutenant General HAG – (Level 16) Rs.2,05,400-2,24,400
VCOAS / Army Commander / Lieutenant General (NFSG) – (Level 17) Rs.2,25,000 (Fixed)
COAS – (Level 18) Rs.2,50,000 (fixed)
How to apply?
Visit the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on the registration link. Fill out the application with the required details. Submit the online application and take a print out of the online application and keep it with you.
