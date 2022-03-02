Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for SSC Technical Officer Posts, Check Details – Join Indian Army 2022: Learn Recruitment, Eligibility and Salary Scale for Indian Army Officer Posts

This is a great opportunity to join the Indian Army. The Indian Army has issued notification of Technical Officers (59th course for men and 30th course for female candidates) under the Short Service Commission (SSC). The Indian Army SSC course will start in October 2022. Eligible and aspiring male and female candidates can apply through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Online application will start from March 8.Eligible candidates will be recruited in three phases. These include application shortlisting, SSB interview (Stage-I, II) and medical testing. Women and men can apply online till 06 April 2022. Detailed notice of vacancy details, SSB interview date and important information will be published on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

Who can apply?

Candidates with engineering degree can apply. Candidates studying in the final year of engineering degree course can also apply. However, they will have to submit the marks of all the semesters or years along with the certificate of passing the Engineering Degree Examination in due time. On the other hand, if we talk about the age limit, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 27 years.

Find out how much you will earn

Lieutenant – (Level 10) 56,100 – Rs. 1,77,500

Captain – (Level 10B) Rs. 61,300-1,93,900

Head – (Level 11) Rs. 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel – (Level 12A) Rs. 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel – (Level 13) Rs. 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier – (Level 13A) Rs. 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General – (Level 14) Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG – (Level 15) Rs. 1,82,200-2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG – (Level 16) Rs.2,05,400-2,24,400

VCOAS / Army Commander / Lieutenant General (NFSG) – (Level 17) Rs.2,25,000 (Fixed)

COAS – (Level 18) Rs.2,50,000 (fixed)

How to apply?

Visit the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on the registration link. Fill out the application with the required details. Submit the online application and take a print out of the online application and keep it with you.