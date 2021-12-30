Indian Army Recruitment: Indian Army Jobs: 10th, 12th Pass in Indian Army, Salary Rs.

Highlights Job opportunities in the Indian Army.

10th, 12th pass can apply.

The last date to apply is January 22, 2022.

Indian Military Artillery Recruitment 2022: There is good news for candidates who dream of serving the country by enlisting in the Indian Army. Indian Army has issued notification of Artillery Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of Indian Army indianarmy.nic.in. Online applications submitted on or before January 22, 2022 will be accepted.



Through this recruitment drive (Sena Bharati 2022), a total of 107 vacancies will be filled for various posts including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Model Worker, Carpenter, Cook, Range Laskar, Fireman. Let us know that candidates who have applied for these posts on the basis of previous advertisements are ineligible, they will have to re-apply as per the latest notification. The direct link of Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022 notification is given below.

Indian Army Artillery Vacancies 2022 Details: Check the vacancy details here

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 27 posts

Model Maker – 01 posts

Carpenter – 02

Cook – 02

Range Laskar – 08

Fireman – 01

Artie Laskar – 07

Hairdresser – 02

Washerman – 03

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) – 46

Sys – 01

MTS Laskar – 06

Equipment Repair – 01

Total number of vacancies – 107 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed Matriculation (Class 10th) or Intermediate (Class 12th) examinations from any recognized board can apply. For LDC post, 12th pass with 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute typing speed in Hindi is required. Eligible candidates have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 25 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the higher age limit as per government rules.

Find out how much you get paid (pay scale)

LDC, Model Maker, Carpenter, Fireman & Cook – Salary Level-2, Salary Matrix Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 63,200

Range Lasker, Artie Lasker, Barber, MTS, CS, Dhobi, MTS Lasker and Equipment Repair – Salary Level-1, Pay Matrix Rs. 18,000- 56,900

Notification of Indian Army Artillery Recruitment 2022

Official website