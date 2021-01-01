Indian Army recruitment rally 2021: Registration date extended for rally at Nagercoil at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army recruitment rally 2021: The Indian Army has informed the candidates that the registration deadline for the recruitment rally at Nagercoil, Kanyakumari has been extended. Candidates can apply for the recruitment rally on the official website of Join Indian Army.

Indian Army has informed the candidates that for Army Recruitment Rally Kanyakumari at Arignar Anna Sports Stadium Nagercoil it is informed that the last date for submission of application for the said rally has been extended up to 06 September 2021. Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district candidates facing problems in filling online application may contact ARO, Tiruchirappalli on email id [email protected]

The rally was to be held from September 15 and the admit card for the rally was to be issued on September 6. Army has not made any announcement regarding the recruitment rally yet. Candidates from 16 districts of Tamil Nadu are eligible for the rally.

Indian Army recruitment rally 2021: How to apply

Step 1: First of all candidates go to the official website of Railways joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the application form given on the website.

Step 3: Candidates enter the requested information such as name, date of birth and educational qualification.

Step 4: After entering the information, the candidate should submit his form.

Commission has issued notification for the vacant posts of officers, candidates up to 40 years can apply

Candidates age should be between 17.5 years to 23 years to apply for these posts. Along with this, the candidate should have passed 10th with 33 percent marks from a recognized institute. For complete information about age limit and educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

At the same time, the Indian Army has postponed the recruitment rally to be held at New Amritsar Military Station (NAMS), Khasa Cantonment from 6 September to 25 September 2021 in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot. All the candidates can check the latest updates on the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Through this process, the recruitment was to be done for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman. For recruitment to these posts, candidates had to register from July 8 to August 21. At the same time, the admit card of the candidates to appear in the recruitment rally was to be issued between August 22 and August 31.