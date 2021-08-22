Indian Army Standing Commission: 28 women officers ordered to leave the army by September 12, find out what’s the whole matter – women officers are still fighting a legal battle for permanent commission in the army

The fight for a permanent commission of women officers in the Indian Army is still ongoing. Following the Supreme Court order, the Army had set up a special board of permanent commissions for 615 women officers, many of whom have been given permanent commissions. But women officers who have not received permanent commissions allege that the military has not fully complied with the Supreme Court’s decision. Twenty-eight female officers of the Army have now approached the Armed Forces Tribunal for justice. These women officers have been ordered by the Army to leave the Army by September 12. His trial is set to begin on August 23 in the Armed Forces Tribunal.A female officer said the Army only considered paying a permanent commission for the first five years of our service and refused to pay a permanent commission on that basis. So the overall profile had to be considered. We have gone to the Armed Forces Tribunal with the same appeal. “Looking at our record, we got the extension after the first five years of service and then after 10 years of service,” he said. If we were unfit for service, we wouldn’t be here. Most of the 28 women officers who appealed to the Armed Forces Tribunal have more than 20 years of service.

The women officers said there are 100 women officers who have not been given permanent commissions by the Army. The result of 72 has been withheld for various reasons and we have 28 women officers only allowed to leave the army on 12 September. “The board’s decision came on July 14 and on July 15 the Army gave us a letter to leave the army by September 12,” he said.

He said that in general, when someone is about to retire in the military, he is given enough time to prepare himself for the future, to do some course of rehabilitation so that he can move on. But in our case this has not been done either. He said that after more than 10 years of fighting in the Supreme Court, the Army had agreed to give permanent commissions to women officers as per the court order and still did not get full justice.

The military said in a statement last month that it had given a permanent commission to another 147 women officers. Only after the first court order did the Army set up a special board for women officers and give them permanent commissions. The court had again directed some of the female officers who came out of the screening to look into their case again. A further 147 women officers were then given permanent commissions. Thus a total of 615 women officers were considered, out of which 424 have been given permanent commissions. According to the Indian Army, women officers who were considered for permanent commission but did not succeed will be eligible for retirement after completing at least twenty years of service.

