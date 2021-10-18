Indian Army’s special strategy on China’s treachery, will be equipped with modern trident, punishment and current sapper punch, people reacted

In view of the tense situation on the LAC, on 29 November 1996, both the countries signed an agreement. According to this, both the parties will not use any kind of force against each other.

It is clear that there is a difference between the words and deeds of China. In such a situation, his words regarding the restoration of peace on the border cannot be trusted. In the last several years, the Chinese army has also proved this on the LAC. On the day of the border, China uses such weapons which are unconventional. In such a situation, now the Indian Army is also ready to give him a befitting reply. In fact, the Chinese army is attacking with sticks, spears, sticks and rods amidst the refusal to use military capability on the border.

To deal with this policy of the Chinese army, the Indian army has also been equipped with such weapons, so that without breaking the peace agreement, the Chinese army can be answered. Explain that the army will now have weapons like thunderbolt, trishul, sapper punch and bhadra and dand.

Know the specialty of these weapons

a punishment: The Indian Army will have an electric pen, which can last up to 8 hours on a charge. It is also waterproof. It gives a sharp jolt when struck.

sapper punch: These are electric gloves. Which is used to punch the enemy. It will also be charged with electricity and will stay charged for about 8 hours. This waterproof sapper punch can be used in temperatures of minus 30.

Gentle: It is a kind of electric shield. Which is used for self defense. The current emanating from it gives a strong blow to the enemy.

tridentTrishul is considered the weapon of Lord Shiva. The current will run in this modern trident found by the army, which will put the enemy’s senses to a halt. Its tip is very sharp, which passes through the enemy’s body in an instant. Special training is given to operate it.

thunderboltVajra is a kind of metal stick, in which current runs to shock the enemy. The electricity flowing in it can also render the enemy unconscious.

Let us tell you that in the violent clash between India and Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16 last year, Chinese soldiers attacked with a spiked iron rod. In such a situation, now the Indian Army will also be equipped with such weapons to answer them.

Reactions are also being seen on social media regarding these weapons. Journalist Rohini Singh took a jibe at these weapons and wrote that China has recently tested a nuclear capable hypersonic missile. Meanwhile, India has this level of innovation.

On the other hand, journalist Sakshi Joshi has given such a reaction about these weapons.

India-China Agreement: Let us tell that in view of the tension on the LAC, an agreement was signed between the two countries on 29 November 1996 that, “Both sides will not use any kind of force against each other, or threaten. Apart from this, it was said in the agreement that no party shall use biological weapons, firearms, or harmful chemicals to demonstrate its power within a two-kilometre radius of the LAC. Not even a blast operation or attacking anyone with guns and explosives.

Prior to this agreement, an agreement was also reached in 1993, according to which, India-China will resort to dialogue to find a peaceful solution to the border dispute. However, China has been treacherous on all these agreements. And instead of modern weapons, he is attacking with sticks, spears and rods.