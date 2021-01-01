Indian captain Virat Kohli: You need to keep your ego in your pocket while batting in England: Virat Kohli; I have to keep my ‘ego’ away while batting in England: Virat Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli said on Tuesday that his team is capable of defeating England with all the key players on their soil but it is important to keep your ego away while batting in difficult conditions in England. England went without top all-rounder Ben Stokes and key pacers Joffra Archer and Chris Vokes in the first two Tests and now Mark Wood has also been ruled out of the third Test starting on Wednesday due to injury.
“We are not waiting for the opposition to weaken. So I don’t think it’s the right question to ask a team that has been playing cricket so well for so many years. We don’t rely on the weakness of the opposing team, we don’t look at any such series.
Asked about England’s batting conditions favorable for fast bowling, Kohli said, “In England, you can never say that you are settled at the crease. You have to keep your ego away.
He said, ‘You have to bat as much as you can to score the first 30 runs and then repeat the same method as much as possible. The same discipline and patience is required in England.
Kohli said, ‘If you don’t have the patience in England, you can come out anytime, no matter how experienced you are or how many runs you have scored. You need to make good decisions because the situation in England is the most difficult from my point of view.
None of the current Indian players have the experience to play at Headingley where England have had some memorable performances. Kohli said he and his teammates did not care that he did not play Test matches on any ground.
