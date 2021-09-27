Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021: Download Admit Card for Yantrik and Navik recruitment exam from joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. Check here for latest updates

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for the written examination to be conducted for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Mechanical. The candidates who had applied for the recruitment to these posts can now visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in Through Indian Coast Guard Navik, Yantrik Admit Card 2021 can download.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to Mechanical and Sailor Posts on the basis of Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination. In order to appear in this written test, candidates have to carry the documents given in the notification in addition to the admit card. All the candidates can check the exam date and exam center through these steps on the official website.

How to download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Step 2: After that go to the section ‘News / Announcement’ appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Then ‘Exam Date and name of Exam City for ICG 01/2022 is available in your login. Click on the link ‘(Click Here)’.

Step 4: Now login through email id, password and security code.

Step 5: Now you can download and take a print out of the Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2021.

A total of 350 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 260 posts of Navik (General Duty), 50 posts of Navik (Domestic Branch), 20 posts of Mechanical, 13 posts of Mechanical (Electrical) and 7 posts of Mechanical (Electronics). The selected candidates for the post of Sailor will be given a basic salary of Rs.21700 and for the post of Mechanical, Rs.29200 per month. For more details candidates can check the official website.

