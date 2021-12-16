Indian Coast Guard Jobs: For Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Sailor and Mechanical Posts, check Government Job Details

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: The Indian Coast Guard has issued notification for recruitment of sailors and mechanics for the year 2021. More than 300 posts will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting Joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, the official website of Join Indian Coast Guard. Online applications will start from 04 January 2021.



With this recruitment (Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021), a total of 322 vacancies for sailors and mechanics will be filled. Online applications will run until January 14, 2022. Eligible applicants will be recruited on the basis of Stages 1, 2, 3 and 4. Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Stage-1 Exam will be held in March 2022 (Temporary). Below is a direct link to Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy Details (Indian Coast Guard 2021 Vacancy Details)

Sailor (General Duty): 260 posts

Sailor (Domestic Branch): 35 posts

Mechanic (Mechanical): 13 posts

Mechanic (Electrical): 9 posts

Mechanics (Electronics): 5 posts

Who can apply?

To apply for the Sailor GD position, you must have passed 12th with Mathematics and Physics from a board recognized by the Board of School Education (COBSE). In order to apply for the post of Sailor Domestic Branch, 10th pass from COBSE is required. At the same time, to apply for the post of Mechanical, one must have passed 10th from COBSE and have a Diploma in the relevant trade. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Eligible candidates are required to have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 22 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be exempted from the higher age limit as per government rules.

Application fee

All candidates except SC, ST category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.250 / -. Pay the fee online.

How much will you get (pay scale)

Sailor (GD) and Sailor (DB) – Basic Salary under Salary Level-3 Rs.21700

Mechanical – Under pay scale-5, basic salary of Rs.29200, in addition to Rs.6200 and applicable allowances, will be available.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification

