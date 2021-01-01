Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Apply offline for Group B posts. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Charge Man, General Central Service, Group B on its official website. indiancoastguard.gov.in Notification has been issued on Eligible candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts through offline mode within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement i.e. up to 13 September. A total of 9 posts will be recruited through this process. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a monthly salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 under Pay Matrix Level 6. The selected candidates will be posted at Chennai, Tuticorin, Diglipur, Campbell Bay, Jakhau, Kolkata and Haldia.

Indian Coast Guard Group B Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have Diploma in Mechanical / Marine / Electronics / Production Engineering from a recognized University. Apart from this, 2 years experience in the field of General Engineering or Electrical or Electronics trade. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 30 years to apply. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written examination. In this written test, the candidates will be asked questions on General Knowledge, Arithmetic, General English, Mental Ability and Experience related to the said posts.

Interested candidates for recruitment to Group B posts in Indian Coast Guard should send their application along with all necessary documents. Director – General, Coast Guard Headquarters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, UP – 201309 But it has to be sent within 30 days from the date of issue of advertisement. All the candidates must check their eligibility through official notification before applying. For more details you can check the official website.

