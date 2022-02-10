Education

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard Vacancies 2022: Government Jobs for 10th, 12th and ITI Pass, Salary up to Rs. 63200

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard Vacancies 2022: Government Jobs for 10th, 12th and ITI Pass, Salary up to Rs. 63200
Written by admin
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard Vacancies 2022: Government Jobs for 10th, 12th and ITI Pass, Salary up to Rs. 63200

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard Vacancies 2022: Government Jobs for 10th, 12th and ITI Pass, Salary up to Rs. 63200

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard has issued notification for recruitment of civilian posts. Vacancies have been filled for various posts including Engine Driver, Sarang Laskar, Store Keeper Grade II, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Spray Painter. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

Learn how to get a job
Candidates who have completed the academic qualification will be called for the written test. In case of large number of applications, applications will be scrutinized for eligibility to reduce the number of candidates appearing for the written test.

navbharat timesGovernment Jobs 2022: Hundreds of posts of Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Junior Engineers, Salary Rs 1.12 Lakh
Vacancy Details (Indian Coast Guard Vacancy 2022 Details)
Engine driver: 8 posts
Sarang Laskar: 3 posts
Store Keeper Grade II: 4 posts
Civil Motor Driver: 24 posts
Fireman: 6 posts
ICE Fitter: 6 posts
Spray Painter: 1 post
MT Fitter / MT Tech / MT Tech: 6 posts
MTS: 19 posts
Sheet Metal Worker: 1 post
Electrical Fitter: 1 post
Labor: 1 post
Total number of vacancies – 50 posts

Who can apply?
Candidates who have passed 10th (Matriculation), 12th (Intermediate) and ITI in recognized board can apply for this recruitment. When it comes to age limit, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years and 30 years. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules. Post-wise educational qualification and age limit details can be checked in the notification given below.

READ Also  JEE Main 2022 Exam: JEE Main 2022: If you are preparing for JEE Main, first understand the pattern and syllabus - jee mains 2022 Pattern and syllabus in Hindi

navbharat timesTeacher Jobs 2022: Learn TGT, PGT and Lab Assistant Recruitment, Details and Salary at Sainik School here
Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2022: Find Out Where To Apply
Visit the official website of Indian Coast Card https://indiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Group’ C ‘Advertisement for Civil Vacancy Recruitment’ on the home page. The Indian Coast Guard will open the Civil Recruitment Notification and Application Form. Download it and send it to the office of the Commander, Coast Guard Zone (East), near Napier Bridge, Fort St. George (PO), Chennai – 600009, with the required documents.

This is the pay scale.
Engine Driver, Sarang Laskar, Store Keeper Grade II, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Spray Painter & MT Fitter / MT Tech / MT Tech, Pay Band-1 5200-20200 + Rs. Candidates appointed to these posts will get a salary of Rs.1900 to Rs.1900 / – under salary and revised salary matrix level-2. Up to 63200 will be paid. At the same time, for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Sheet Metal Worker, Electrical Fitter and Workers, the pay band will be under -1 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1800 and revised pay will be under Matrix Level-2. Salary will be Rs. 18800 to 56900.

Indian Coast Guard Group C Civil Recruitment 2022 Notification

UPSC Interview Questions: Such confusing questions are asked in UPSC interview

#Indian #Coast #Guard #Recruitment #Indian #Coast #Guard #Vacancies #Government #Jobs #10th #12th #ITI #Pass #Salary

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  upsc ese exam 2022: UPSC ESE 2022 exam pattern and syllabus: Here is engineering service exam pattern and syllabus - upsc ese 2022 exam pattern and syllabus in Hindi

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment