Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard Vacancies 2022: Government Jobs for 10th, 12th and ITI Pass, Salary up to Rs. 63200

Indian Coast Guard has issued notification for recruitment of civilian posts. Vacancies have been filled for various posts including Engine Driver, Sarang Laskar, Store Keeper Grade II, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Spray Painter. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.Candidates who have completed the academic qualification will be called for the written test. In case of large number of applications, applications will be scrutinized for eligibility to reduce the number of candidates appearing for the written test.

Vacancy Details (Indian Coast Guard Vacancy 2022 Details)

Engine driver: 8 posts

Sarang Laskar: 3 posts

Store Keeper Grade II: 4 posts

Civil Motor Driver: 24 posts

Fireman: 6 posts

ICE Fitter: 6 posts

Spray Painter: 1 post

MT Fitter / MT Tech / MT Tech: 6 posts

MTS: 19 posts

Sheet Metal Worker: 1 post

Electrical Fitter: 1 post

Labor: 1 post

Total number of vacancies – 50 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed 10th (Matriculation), 12th (Intermediate) and ITI in recognized board can apply for this recruitment. When it comes to age limit, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years and 30 years. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules. Post-wise educational qualification and age limit details can be checked in the notification given below.

Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2022: Find Out Where To Apply

Visit the official website of Indian Coast Card https://indiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Group’ C ‘Advertisement for Civil Vacancy Recruitment’ on the home page. The Indian Coast Guard will open the Civil Recruitment Notification and Application Form. Download it and send it to the office of the Commander, Coast Guard Zone (East), near Napier Bridge, Fort St. George (PO), Chennai – 600009, with the required documents.

This is the pay scale.

Engine Driver, Sarang Laskar, Store Keeper Grade II, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Spray Painter & MT Fitter / MT Tech / MT Tech, Pay Band-1 5200-20200 + Rs. Candidates appointed to these posts will get a salary of Rs.1900 to Rs.1900 / – under salary and revised salary matrix level-2. Up to 63200 will be paid. At the same time, for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Sheet Metal Worker, Electrical Fitter and Workers, the pay band will be under -1 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1800 and revised pay will be under Matrix Level-2. Salary will be Rs. 18800 to 56900.

Indian Coast Guard Group C Civil Recruitment 2022 Notification