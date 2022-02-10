Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard Vacancies 2022: Government Jobs for 10th, 12th and ITI Pass, Salary up to Rs. 63200
Candidates who have completed the academic qualification will be called for the written test. In case of large number of applications, applications will be scrutinized for eligibility to reduce the number of candidates appearing for the written test.
Vacancy Details (Indian Coast Guard Vacancy 2022 Details)
Engine driver: 8 posts
Sarang Laskar: 3 posts
Store Keeper Grade II: 4 posts
Civil Motor Driver: 24 posts
Fireman: 6 posts
ICE Fitter: 6 posts
Spray Painter: 1 post
MT Fitter / MT Tech / MT Tech: 6 posts
MTS: 19 posts
Sheet Metal Worker: 1 post
Electrical Fitter: 1 post
Labor: 1 post
Total number of vacancies – 50 posts
Who can apply?
Candidates who have passed 10th (Matriculation), 12th (Intermediate) and ITI in recognized board can apply for this recruitment. When it comes to age limit, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years and 30 years. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit as per government rules. Post-wise educational qualification and age limit details can be checked in the notification given below.
Indian Coast Guard Jobs 2022: Find Out Where To Apply
Visit the official website of Indian Coast Card https://indiancoastguard.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Group’ C ‘Advertisement for Civil Vacancy Recruitment’ on the home page. The Indian Coast Guard will open the Civil Recruitment Notification and Application Form. Download it and send it to the office of the Commander, Coast Guard Zone (East), near Napier Bridge, Fort St. George (PO), Chennai – 600009, with the required documents.
This is the pay scale.
Engine Driver, Sarang Laskar, Store Keeper Grade II, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Spray Painter & MT Fitter / MT Tech / MT Tech, Pay Band-1 5200-20200 + Rs. Candidates appointed to these posts will get a salary of Rs.1900 to Rs.1900 / – under salary and revised salary matrix level-2. Up to 63200 will be paid. At the same time, for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Sheet Metal Worker, Electrical Fitter and Workers, the pay band will be under -1 5200-20200 + Grade Pay Rs.1800 and revised pay will be under Matrix Level-2. Salary will be Rs. 18800 to 56900.
Indian Coast Guard Group C Civil Recruitment 2022 Notification
