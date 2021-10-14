Indian Consumers are buying record Smartphone in this Festive Season Sale Xiaomi Apple breaks all records

In this festive season sale, Indian consumers are fiercely buying smartphones. Xiaomi and Apple have made record sales in the initial sale itself.

Smartphones remain the first choice for Indian consumers in the Festive Season Sale. This time too, taking advantage of the offer, people are fiercely buying smartphones. Brands like Xiaomi and Apple are selling record breaking sales.

Xiaomi sold two million smartphones in five days

Xiaomi said in a statement on Wednesday that in this festive season sale, it has sold more than two million smartphones in just five days. Similarly, Apple had sold more than two lakh iPhones on the very first day of the sale.

Xiaomi has offered ‘Diwali with Mi’ this festive season. Under this, the company is offering discounts on its website as well as Amazon’s Great Indian Shopping Festival Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. Offline stores are also offering discounts on Xiaomi’s smartphones.

Xiaomi’s sales grew 10 times in the premium segment

Xiaomi said that its sales in the premium segment (smartphones above 20 thousand) have increased 10 times this season. The company is selling Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Mi 11X Series in the premium segment. Apart from this, Indian consumers are liking the company’s Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi 9 Series in the mid-end value segment.

Two lakh iPhones sold on the first day of sale

Earlier, Flipkart had reported that over two lakh Apple iPhones were sold on its platform alone on the first day of the sale. Consumers are buying Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

This time the festive season sale is estimated to cross $ 9 billion

Smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, RealMe and Samsung are also not lagging behind in taking advantage of the festive season. All these companies have offered attractive offers in the sale. However, these companies have not yet disclosed the sales figures. Experts believe that this time the festive season sale can cross the $ 9 billion mark. Last year’s sales figure was $7.4 billion. In this, the share of smartphones is expected to be the highest.