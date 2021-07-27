Indian Consumers Are Ready To Pay Extra For Electric Vehicles

New Delhi. These days a new revolution is coming in the automobile sector. From Tesla to Harley Davidson, all automobile companies are preparing to launch electric vehicles. In view of the rising prices of petrol, diesel, common man is also preferring to buy electric vehicles. According to experts, the sales of electric vehicles in India may increase in the next one year. According to a company survey, about 90 percent of consumers in the country are also ready to spend more to buy an electric vehicle. In this survey, opinion was taken from 9,000 people from 13 countries, out of which the opinion of 1000 people of India has been taken.

This is the demand of consumers

Most of the Indian consumers surveyed said that they want the vehicle to last at least 150 to 300 kms once fully charged. If this is possible, they would prefer to buy an electric vehicle by spending more money. If electric vehicles also get the same power, speed and other facilities as petrol and diesel vehicles, then they would like to buy electric vehicles.

In the survey conducted in July, 40 percent of the people said that they are ready to spend 20 percent more to buy an electric vehicle than other vehicles. Three out of ten car buyers in India said they would prefer to buy an electric or hydrogen-powered vehicle over petrol, diesel.

Many states announced EV policy

Many states of India have announced EV (Electric Vehicle) policy. The Gujarat government has offered a demand incentive of Rs 10,000 over and above the subsidy given by the Center on e-vehicles. The Maharashtra government is offering a demand incentive of Rs 5,000 on 10,000 e-cars.

Audi, Mercedes Benz also ready

Luxury car makers Audi and Mercedes-Benz are very excited about the journey of electrification of passenger vehicles in India. Now many other states in India are coming up with policies that are going to encourage electric four wheelers.