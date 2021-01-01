Indian cricket team’s fastest bowler: India v England England Sachin Tendulkar says we have to stick to our plan against England in the Test series

Great Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated Team India. At one point the Lords were in danger of defeat. Getting a draw was nothing short of a victory, but Virat Sena did a miracle. In fact, the match was named after the Indian fast bowlers. Shami-Bumrah performed a miracle before batting, then both Siraj and Ishant joined in the bowling. India won the match by 151 runs.Sachin Tendulkar had a special interaction with our colleague Times of India. Record videos and send answers to questions. Captain Kohli was much appreciated. Now just find out if the Indian team should have announced its second innings early, what did Tendulkar say in response? According to Tendulkar, ‘Yes, it could have been done. If I were the captain, I would have made him bat a few overs before lunch. It would have bothered him, but Virat’s plan was different. In a humorous tone, Tendulkar once again enjoyed the English openers that were going up and down a bit, both were out at zero.

Fortunately, KL Rahul, who was included in the playing XI, scored a brilliant century in the first innings. On the question of giving this opener a man of the match, Tendulkar says, “I thought KL Rahul batted brilliantly, he was smart, but the role of Siraj was just as important, he took eight wickets in a match and four wickets on the last day. Four were extremely important. They are both Indians, I would say the award should always be with us, that’s what matters.

The tail batsmen were not bowling

Tendulkar says our Test batsmen batted well in both the Tests. He was Jadeja in the first Test and if you remember, I also tweeted that Bumrah played the best shot of his life when he hit a six to Sam Curran in the square leg. On the fifth day Shabha Pant was the last hope. As soon as he came out, Ishant Sharma also kept walking. Then it seemed that India would suffer a very embarrassing defeat, but from there Shamin scored the most runs in the Test (56 not out). Jaspreet Bumrah also scored an unbeaten 34. The two had a 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket. After lunch, India declared their second innings at 298/8. India’s tail batsmen reversed the match. The whole of England was under pressure. He needed 272 runs in 60 overs to win.

India has the best fast attack in the world

The quartet of Bumrah, Shami, Ishant and Siraj played the role of English batsmen. Umesh Yadav is also sitting on the bench waiting for his turn. Tendulkar has attributed the change to the IPL. He described the IPL as a talent mine from which many young Kohinoor are emerging. Everyone is aware of their diet, fitness, the result of hard training and hard work is visible on the field. The coaching staff also has an important role to play in this energy. The way our fast bowlers are messing around going abroad, Master-Blaster has described this fast bowling attack as the best in the world.

I know opponents will be ready to hit back, but if we stick to our plan and play accordingly, there will be no problem. It is said that the excitement was good, but if the senses come with passion, the results look even better. In the next three matches of the series, the Indian bowlers will have to find a solution. If the English captain is dismissed early, India can sweep clean too. In the current series, Root has scored 386 runs at an alarming average of 128.6. His unbeaten 180 with two centuries and a half-century is his best score. KL Rahul is behind him with 244 runs.