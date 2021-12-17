Indian Cricketers Seen Enjoying And Laughing During Flight Journey From Mumbai To Johannesburg Virat Kohli Teases Ishant Sharma Video

The players of the Indian team that went on the tour of South Africa are seen having fun with each other in the flight. During this, Virat Kohli is also pulling his leg with Ishant Sharma’s bag.

The Indian team has reached South Africa on Thursday. Here India will play a three-Test and three-match ODI series. Indian players have also had a lot of fun in the flight during their journey. Whose video you can watch on BCCI TV. In this video, Virat Kohli is seen having fun with Ishant Sharma.

Apart from this, other players are also looking happy in this video and pulling each other’s legs. At the same time, head coach Rahul Dravid is also seen smiling in it. But the funniest moment of this video is when Virat Kohli is seen having fun with Ishant Sharma with his bag.

In this video, Virat is seen having fun with Ishant’s bag. The Indian Test captain says that, ‘see this, it is called a bag, whoever runs away with this bag can celebrate holidays anywhere in the world. Ishant tells Virat not to do this joke early in the morning. Go man.

Apart from this, in this video, Cheteshwar Pujara is heard saying that I am unable to get enough sleep. Ashwin is seen pulling Mohammed Shami’s leg. Amidst all this, head coach Rahul Dravid is also seen laughing while sharing the seat with Shreyas Iyer.

The short version of this video has also been shared by BCCI on its official Twitter handle. Also a link to watch the full video has been given. The BCCI wrote in the caption of this post that, ‘Capturing some special moments of Team India’s journey from Mumbai to Johannesburg.’

Significantly, the Indian team will start the three-match Test series against South Africa in Johannesburg from December 26. After the Test series, the team also has to play a three-match ODI series. Recently, Rohit Sharma was declared India’s regular white ball captain and Virat Kohli was declared the Test captain.