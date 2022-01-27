Indian Cricketers Who Cheated Their Wives Including Sourav Ganguly Shami Azhar Extra Marital Affairs Many Got Divorced

Indian Cricketers Who Cheated Their Wives: Whenever there is a third entry in the life of two lovers, the relationship is bound to deteriorate. Many star players of the cricket world have also been accused of having extramarital affairs.

Many star players in the cricket world have also been accused of having extramarital affairs. These include Sourav Ganguly, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Azharuddin and many more Indian cricketers. Some of these cricketers also got divorced due to this reason.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami is one of the top bowlers of Team India. Shami married Kolkata Knight Riders cheerleader and model Haseen Jahan in 2014. After a few years of marriage, Hasin Jahan accused Shami of having relations with other women. Hasin Jahan has also accused Shami of rape. According to reports, the divorce case of Shami and Hasin Jahan is still pending in the court.

Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain of Team India, has also been accused of having an affair with another woman. His name was linked with Bollywood actress Nagma. Ganguly married childhood friend and partner Dona in 1997 against the family. There was an earthquake in Ganguly’s married life when his name was linked to actress Nagma of that era.

Then there were reports that despite being married, Ganguly is dating Nagma. Ganguly and Nagma met in London during the 1999 ODI World Cup. According to the news, Dona was so upset with Sourav Ganguly’s affair with Nagma that she even made up her mind to get divorced. However, later he blamed the media for such reports.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s cricket career has been very successful. He has been in the same headlines for his personal life. He married twice and got divorced both times. Azhar married Naureen in the year 1987. He has two sons. The two divorced in 1996.

Then married Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani. He was dating Sangeeta before divorcing Naureen. Sangeeta Bijlani later alleged that Azhar is in a relationship with Badminton player Jwala Gutta. Azhar’s name was also linked with an American woman, Shenine Marie.

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who played 104 ODIs and 17 Test matches for India, has also been in discussion about his personal life. Kambli previously married Noella Lewis. However, after a few days, there was a rift between the two. Meanwhile, Kambli had an extramarital affair with fashion model Andrea Hewitt.

After this was revealed, Noella Lewis divorced Kambli. During this there were reports that Andrea is pregnant and she has given birth to a son. Later Kambli married Andrea. His son’s name is Jesus Christiano.

There has also been a love triangle between the wife of Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay. There was a lot of headlines in the newspapers about Karthik’s relationship with his wife Murali Vijay. In many media reports, Murali was accused of breaking Karthik’s marriage.

Dinesh Karthik was married to his childhood friend Nikita Vanzara. However, after 5 years, everything changed when the news of the relationship between Murali Vijay and Nikita surfaced. After this Dinesh Karthik divorced Nikita and married squash player Dipika Pallikal. Murali married Nikita.