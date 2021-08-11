indian diaspora will unfurl largest ever flag in America’s Times Square on 75th anniversary of independence.

To mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day, a leading Indian expatriate organization in the US will unfurl the largest ever tricolor at Times Square here on August 15. The Federation of Indian Associations – New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, will host the day-long celebrations starting with the hoisting of the tricolor at Times Square on August 15.

The first India Day billboard will be displayed for 24 hours on Times Square, the Empire State Building will be lit up in the colors of the Indian tricolor and the day will end with a spectacular cruise on the Hudson River featuring top government officials, dignitaries and Indian- Members of the American community will participate.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) had unfurled the national flag of India at Times Square on the country’s Independence Day last year. This was the first time that the Indian tricolor was hoisted at the iconic destination of New York City. FIA President Ankur Vaidya said the organization intends to hoist the tricolor at Times Square every year as the event has its own significance.

Vaidya told PTI-Bhasha, “We want to continue this tradition. This year, the tricolor that we will unfurl at Times Square will be the largest ever hoisted here.” The tricolor will be 6 feet long and 10 feet wide. The height of the pole is 25 feet.

Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal will unfurl the tricolor. The event will also honor 12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra and 17-year-old Samir Banerjee, who created history by winning the Wimbledon Boys’ singles final last month, as well as the youngest Grandmaster in Indian-American chess history.

Artists Jonita Gandhi and Mickey Singh will also be among the guests. Vaidya said as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the FIA ​​is launching a campaign focused on the ‘Integrated Diaspora in America’.





