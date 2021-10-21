Indian diplomat’s mic stopped in UN while speaking on China, India suspects diplomatic error

In the second UN Sustainable Transport Conference, India raised its strong objection to China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI) and its project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). However, when India was protesting at the UN, suddenly the mic of Indian diplomat Priyanka Sohni went off.

Let us tell you that it took several minutes to correct the interference brought by the mic. In fact, China itself was hosting the meeting. In such a situation, the closing of the mic in the address of the Indian diplomat against China is in question. Although this problem was fixed after some time, but by then the video of the second speaker had started on the screen. For the time being, UN Under-Secretary-General Liu Zhenmin stopped it and urged Priyanka Sohni, the Second Secretary in the Indian Embassy, ​​to finish her talk.

Let us tell you that Zhenmin is the former Vice Foreign Minister of China. After the mic was fixed, Zhenmin said, ‘Dear members, we were facing some technical problems that the video of the next speaker started. I am sorry for this.’ He then asked Sohni to continue his speech.

Speaking on the occasion, Sohni said, “We share the aspiration of the international community to enhance the physical partnership. We believe that an equitable and balanced arrangement will give economic benefits to everyone in a big way.’ On the mention of BRI at the conference, he said, “As far as China’s BRI is concerned, we have been disproportionately affected by it. To include it in the so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor is to infringe on the sovereignty of India.

Before Sohni, a Pakistani diplomat praised BRI and CPEC. He called it decisive for the region. In his address, Sohni said that no country can extend its support to any such initiative which ignores its vital concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The BRI is a multi-billion dollar project initiated by Jinping when he came to power in 2013. It aims to increase China’s influence and connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe into a network of land and sea routes.