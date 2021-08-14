Indian Economy: Economists say India cannot become a ची 5 trillion economy by 2025

At present, India’s GDP is less than 3,000 3,000 billion.

If it reaches $ 5,000 in four years, the economy will grow at an average rate of more than 13 percent per year.

सी 5 trillion economy: University of Massachusetts professor Wamsi Vakulabharanam believes that due to the economic downturn due to the Kovid epidemic, India is unlikely to become a $ 5000 billion economy by 2024-25. Vakulabharanam told PTI-Bhasha that the Indian economy will remain small for a significant period next year compared to the size of 2019.

He said Kovid-1 was clearly the most important cause of the recession. As a result, India’s economic decline is much faster than that of other developing countries and the world economy. “Currently, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is less than 3,000 3,000 billion. If it is to reach 5,000 5,000 in four years, the economy will have to grow at an average rate of more than 13 per cent,” Vakulabharanam said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making the Indian economy a डॉलर 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Economists said that even if everything goes according to the current growth forecast of the Reserve Bank and the IMF, the Indian economy will be lower than in 2019 next year.

The International Monetary Fund and the Reserve Bank have recently lowered their growth estimates. According to the latest estimates from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in the last financial year. According to the RBI, the growth rate in the current financial year will be 9.5 per cent.