Indian Economy Growing Again IT Companies Will Hire 87000 Youths

Three big IT companies of the country have provided employment to about 41 thousand people in the April-June quarter. The three companies have planned to hire around 87000 youth this year.

New Delhi. Amidst the Corona crisis, IT sector companies have given news of relief on the employment front. Three big IT companies of the country have announced to give jobs to about 41 thousand people in the April-June quarter.

Also read: Now you too can earn money through your Facebook account, know details

In the April-June quarter of the year 2020, there was a decline of 9088 in the number of employees in these three companies. In the first quarter of the current financial year, Tata Consultancy Services employed more than 20 thousand people. While Infosys gave jobs to 8000 people and Wipro 12000 people.

Also read: This public sector company is giving a chance to win 2 crores sitting at home, you can also take advantage of it

Continuous hiring is happening due to new projects

After the arrival of the Kovid-19 epidemic, companies around the world have emphasized on IT infrastructure. There has been a lot of expenditure on technology advancement, due to which new projects are being received. Infosys Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rai said that growth is on track.

Also read: You can withdraw 5 lakh rupees from this scheme, these conditions have to be fulfilled

Attrition rate will also be high

Tata Consultancy had said that it will hire more than 40 thousand employees this year. Infosys said it would do 35,000 new hirings, while Wipro said it would be hiring 12,000. Due to the increase in demand, now the demand for talent has also increased. Attrition rate will also be higher this year.