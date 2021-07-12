Indian Economy Survived Easily During Second Corona Wave Lockdown

The survey said that the lockdown imposed in the second wave was used to decongest but economic activities were kept open, due to which sales were not affected and the general public also had more money in their pockets than last year.

New Delhi. Economic activities have been affected due to the second wave of Corona, due to which there may be a decrease in the earnings of companies in the June quarter. According to an estimate, in the June quarter of the current financial year, the income of domestic companies may decline by eight to ten percent to about Rs 7.3 lakh crore in comparison to the previous quarter. However, operating profit is expected to grow by around 65 per cent on a year-on-year basis. There is also a reason behind this that due to the strict lockdown imposed last year, strict restrictions were imposed on business, whereas this time it has not been done like this. In such a situation, there are chances of getting more profit this year.

Also read: These figures are frightening on the decrease in new cases of Kovid-19 in the country, know these 10 facts

Know why income will decrease

In the first quarter of the current financial year 2020-21, the income of domestic companies is expected to decline by eight to ten percent to Rs 7.3 lakh crore as compared to the previous quarter. One reason for this is also being told that due to lack of money with the public, people are buying luxury items less and less. People are spending money only on those things which are very important and without which work cannot be done. On an annual basis, the income of companies can increase by 45 to fifty percent. This bounce will be visible on comparison with the following base.

Also read: Fake Cryptocurrency Apps Can Steal Your Money, Keep These Precautions

CII report also claimed

In a survey conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it has been said that economic activities were not affected much during the second wave of Corona, due to which the economy will not decline much. The survey said that the lockdown imposed in the second wave was used to decongest but economic activities were kept open, due to which sales were not affected and the general public also had more money in their pockets than last year.

Income of Indian companies will also increase

According to rating agency Crisil, the annual growth rate in the earnings of Indian companies will be around 45 to 50 percent in the coming times. CRISIL’s estimate is based on an analysis of 300 companies, which account for 55-60 per cent of the market capitalization.