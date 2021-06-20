Indian Economy Will Grow At Fast Rate – India emerging as a powerful economy, getting strength from schemes like banking, insurance, pension

New Delhi. In the last few years, India has grown rapidly in its global stature. It has emerged as a ‘united nation’ leaving behind religious disparities. India is now fast moving away from a country divided by caste, creed and religion, uniting through public welfare. For the past few years the aim of the Government of India is to benefit the society at large and solve the serious issues of the country. Various initiatives taken by various political parties have made a positive impact on the lives of Indian citizens time and again irrespective of caste/religion differences.

Many schemes of the central and state government of India prove this point such as ensuring at least 100 days of employment in every household for the unemployed, MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Jeevanjyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) for the low income groups of the society. targets. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) aims to further the reach of financial services like bank accounts, remittances, loans, insurance and pensions and many more. Samajwadi Pension Yojana has helped more than 45 lakh women in UP. The Uttar Pradesh government’s free laptop scheme was aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering the youth of the state. Citizens have benefited a lot under the Ujjwala scheme. This subsidy is to cover the fitting charges and safety charges of the cylinders. Amma Canteen, a chain of restaurants for the underprivileged sections of the society, built by the Government of Tamil Nadu is a major initiative taken for the poor and needy.

In this scheme those people who are financially handicapped, they are now able to buy food at much cheaper rates than the market price. Addressing the concerns of the farmers, the government also launched several schemes and initiatives for the welfare of the farmers as the development of a nation is directly related to their well being. The National Mission on Agriculture (NMSA) was launched to promote sustainability in agriculture through suitable measures to increase agricultural productivity, mainly in rainfed areas. With Har Khet Ko Pani as its prime objective, PMKSY was launched to ensure proper irrigation supply chain through water sources, distribution network and farm level applications. In its endeavor to inculcate a sense of responsibility among the citizens, the government came out with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on October 2, 2014. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana (BBBP) is another such initiative which brings about a transformative change in the way the society looks towards the girl child. It was started with the aim of correcting the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) among all religious groups in the country.

