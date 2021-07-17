Indian Engineer Sanjal Gavande Is A Part Of Blue Origin Space Mission

Kent. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going to space with his crew on July 20. The name of Indian Sanjal Gavande is also included in the team that made the rocket that has been built for this journey of Bezos. 30-year-old Sanjal hails from Kolsewadi area in Kalyan, Maharashtra.

Sanjal’s father is retired from Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation. At the same time, his mother is also a retired employee. According to Sanjal’s mother, her daughter was interested in the world of space since childhood.

my childhood dream came true

A rocket system named ‘New Shepard’ has been built for Blue Origin, the company of Jeff Bezos working in the area of ​​Space Exploration. Sanjal is part of the team that prepared it. On her achievement, she said, “I am very happy that my childhood dream is now coming true. She is proud to be a part of Team Blue Origin.

Sanjal Gawande completed his Mechanical Engineering from Mumbai University in the year 2011. After this he completed his studies from Michigan Technological University, USA. Here he studied the subject of aerospace. He completed his master’s degree with First Division in the year 2013.

After this, she started working at the Mercury Marine Company in Phone du Lac, Wisconsin. Here he worked for two years. After this, Sanjal worked in Toyota Racing Development in California. During this time Sanjal started reading about flying. In June 2016, the aircraft also received its own license to fly.

Selection for the post of System Engineer

After this Sanjal Gawande applied for admission in NASA. However, his citizenship could not be approved due to some technical reasons. After this he applied for a job at Blue Origin. Here he was selected for the post of System Engineer. Now he is part of the team of Jeff Bezos and his company.