Indian entrepreneur gets ‘Eco Oscar’

A Delhi-based entrepreneur was honored with the first environmental ‘Earthshot Prize’ initiated by Prince William at a ceremony in London on Sunday evening for a project to convert crop residues into salable bio-products. This award is also being called ‘Eco Oscar’. The ‘Takachar’ project, led by Vidyut Mohan, has been adjudged the winner in the ‘Our Clean Air’ category for his innovative cost-effective technology to convert crop residues into salable bio-products and was awarded £1 million as a reward. The Duke of Cambridge has instituted this award to honor those who try to save the earth. Vidyut Mohan is one of the five winners of this award worldwide.

“Time is running out,” William said in a pre-recorded message at the ceremony. A decade may not seem long enough but mankind has an excellent record of ability to solve problems that are difficult to solve.’ The ceremony was attended by many celebrities and singers Ed Sheeran and Caldplay performed.

Takachar has been awarded for technology that reduces smoke emissions by up to 98 percent, aimed at helping improve air quality. If this technology is used, it can cut carbon dioxide by one billion tonnes in a year and it is touted as a victory for Indian farmers in the fight against climate change. Referring to the winning project for the Earthshot Prize “Takachar has developed an economical, small-scale, easy-to-carry technology that can be attached to tractors in remote farms.

This machine converts crop residues into salable bio-products such as fuels and fertilizers. “Every year around the world, we generate $120 billion in agricultural waste. Farmers often burn what they cannot sell, which has disastrous consequences on human health and the environment. Burning of agricultural residues causes air pollution, which in some areas reduces the life expectancy by a decade. This is what happens every year in the fields around New Delhi. Man-made smoke spreads in the air which has a serious impact on the health of the local people. One of those people is Vidyut Mohan. His social enterprise Takachar is trying to reduce this smoke.’ Along with Takachar, another Indian made it to the finals for this award. Vinisha Umashankar, a 14-year-old schoolgirl from Tamil Nadu, has created a solar powered iron.