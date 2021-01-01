Indian fan tattoos on Mia Khalifa’s feet: Indian fans tattoo Mia Khalifa’s face on his feet

Former adult star Mia Khalifa uses social media a lot. She keeps visiting fans through her photos and videos. Recently, a tattoo artist from Delhi shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen doing Mia’s face on his feet.

The tattoo shows Mia smiling and wearing her signature glasses. The video was posted a few weeks ago which went viral and caught Mia’s attention who weren’t happy with the fan movement.



Mia expresses her frustration

Expressing her frustration, Mia re-shared the clip on her Instagram story and wrote, “It’s awful.” Mia’s fans didn’t mind and thanked her and wrote, ‘Thanks to Mia and Insta’s friends for the 4 million views.’



Mia’s glasses were auctioned off

Now let’s talk about Mia’s glasses that she wears and also appear in Fan’s tattoos, she auctioned them for the victims in Beirut to raise funds. Rs 73 lakh was found for spectacles in Indian currency.