Indian fan tattoos on Mia Khalifa’s feet: Indian fans tattoo Mia Khalifa’s face on his feet
Mia expresses her frustration
Expressing her frustration, Mia re-shared the clip on her Instagram story and wrote, “It’s awful.” Mia’s fans didn’t mind and thanked her and wrote, ‘Thanks to Mia and Insta’s friends for the 4 million views.’
Mia’s glasses were auctioned off
Now let’s talk about Mia’s glasses that she wears and also appear in Fan’s tattoos, she auctioned them for the victims in Beirut to raise funds. Rs 73 lakh was found for spectacles in Indian currency.
