Indian gems and jewelery demand rises ahead of Diwali, exports worth Rs 23,259 crore in September

GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said that with exports of Rs 1,40,412.94 crore or $ 18.98 billion in April-September, the gems and jewelery sector has achieved half (about 46 per cent) of the $41.66 billion target set by the government for the sector. Is.

India’s gems and jewelery is famous all over the world. There was a slight decline in it during Kovid, but now it is showing improvement. Before Diwali, the demand for Indian gems and jewelery is increasing. In the month of September, the export of gems and jewelery has seen an increase of about 30 percent. This means that their exports reached Rs 23,259.55 crore in the month of September. Let us also tell you what kind of figures have been seen in the end.

Increase in export of gems and jewelery

Giving information on Saturday, Gem and Jewelery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said that the export of gems and jewelery has increased by 29.67 percent to Rs 23,259.55 crore in September, 2021. This figure was Rs 17,936.86 crore in the same month a year ago. In September 2019, gems and jewelery worth Rs 23,491.20 crore were exported. GJEPC said in a statement that in the first six months of the current financial year, April-September, the export of gems and jewelery increased by 134.55 percent to Rs 1,40,412.94 crore as compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

what is the statement

GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said that with exports of Rs 1,40,412.94 crore or $ 18.98 billion in April-September, the gems and jewelery sector has achieved half (about 46 per cent) of the $41.66 billion target set by the government for the sector. Is. With the opening of the markets and gradually normalizing the demand, the sentiment of the industry is turning positive. He said that now the festive season is coming. Thus, GJEPC expects to achieve the export target by the end of the financial year.

how much increased

The export of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) grew by 122.62 per cent to Rs 91,489.2 crore in April-September, 2021. It was Rs 41,095.89 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, gold jewelery exports increased by 262.66 per cent to Rs 29,379.36 crore from Rs 8,100.97 crore in April-September. Silver jewelery exports during the period grew 48.25 per cent to Rs 9,477.39 crore as against Rs 6,392.65 crore in the year-ago period.